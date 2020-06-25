The Community Blood Bank is reporting most blood types are at a less than a one-day supply available to the patients in need in local hospitals.
A blood drive will be held at the Titusville YMCA, 505 W. Walnut St., Titusville on Tuesday, June 30 from noon to 5 p.m. in order to help address a serious shortage.
Approximately 35% of the organizations that hold blood drives in area communities are not operating onsite or have limited operations, resulting in the expected loss of nearly 1,000 units during the summer months.
“There is always a way to do something positive in challenging times,” said CBB Executive Director Deanna Renaud. “Blood donors are needed desperately now, and for months to come. Many blood centers are facing the same need for donors so there is no other option but for the community to donate the blood needed here at home.”
The blood supply has been below adequate levels in recent weeks, as elective surgeries have been rescheduled after delays due to COVID-19. However, with schools and many businesses still operating remotely, blood drives continue to be canceled and donor turnout has been low.
The blood bank is asking residents to donate blood as soon as possible, so that patients in the local hospitals who will need blood for surgeries, traumas and chronic illness treatments will get the units they need.
“We keep saying it’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives,” said Renaud. “Right now, there is not much blood on the shelf.”
Call Shari Jerman at (814) 688-3696 to schedule an appointment to donate.
