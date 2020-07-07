The deteriorating building located at 108-112 Diamond Street in Titusville is tentatively scheduled for demolition beginning on July 16.
During Monday’s meeting of the Board of Directors of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority (TRA), Executive Director of Titusville Community Development Agencies Laurie Baker updated board members on the delay of the demolition process.
The demolition of the crumbling building destroyed by fire in February 2018, was originally scheduled to take place in June, Baker said. The TRA “ran into a snag” when it discovered the City failed to submit the Environmental Review, as is normally done on a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program a year before the first funds are released.
Then the State Historical Preservation Office got involved since the building contributes to the City’s historic district. Baker credited state agencies with their understanding in dealing with the situation and nature of the demolition.
Titusville Mayor Dennis Peden declared the location and “emergency demolition,” which helped expedite the paperwork process.
The notice of “Finding of no Significant Impact” was published on June 25. This allows the TRA to send the request for release of funds to the state on July 13. What could have been a total of 30 days of waiting periods has been condensed to 15 days, according to Baker.
“The contractor is hoping to start on July 16,” Baker said. She added that the process should take about four days, with Diamond Street being blocked off while the front of the building is being taken down.
