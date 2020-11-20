By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — During a Crawford County Commissioners work session on Wednesday morning, county commissioners discussed ratifying a resolution that would approve Municipal Assistance Grants.
The grants are available through Crawford County’s County Relief Block Grant (CRBG). The City of Titusville was among those listed as a grant recipient, and is scheduled to receive $160,492.08.
Overall, Crawford County is dispersing over $1 million to nine county municipalities. The municipalities did request $1,700,000 in relief funds.
In addition to Titusville, Cambridge Springs Borough ($39,374.32), Cochranton Borough ($17,894.75), Conneaut Lake Borough ($352.04), Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department ($62,389.95), City of Meadville ($505,867.89), Linesville Borough ($27,347.84), Vernon Township ($84,195.76) and West Mead Township ($29,703.33) all are scheduled to receive CRBG funds upon ratification.
In other business, the Crawford County Care Center is hoping to purchase several pieces of equipment, as well as masks, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. If ratified, the Care Center would receive three electrostatic sprayers ($1,868.97), two Hoyer full-body lifts with slings ($3,809.92), two Sabina mobile lifts with slings ($9,923.12) and 2,000 N-95 masks ($8,800).
According to Commissioner Eric Henry, the Care Center needs separate lifts for every wing in the building. Due to COVID-19 protocol, lifts shouldn’t be used and transported to different wings in order to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Meeting notes
—The commissioners discussed reappointing Steven B. Carr to the Hospital Authority Board.
— Six businesses are awaiting ratification for CRBG funds. The businesses include Sign Savers, Halsit Holdings LLC, Hair Designs by Kim Harrington, Beginnings and Endings LLC DBA Vacavi Cafe, Sewing Alterations and More by Melissa and D&J Cauvel Inc.
—Purchase requisitions for $25,000 were discussed. The requisitions would pay for iPads for first responders.
