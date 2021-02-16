MEADVILLE — Former Titusville Area School District teacher Rochelle Cressman was sentenced to five to ten years behind bars today in the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
She pleaded guilty to three counts of statutory sexual assault on a minor aged 11 to 16 in November. The case was presided over by Judge Mark Stevens.
Cressman engaged in continued sexual contact with a former student from Sept. 2018 through April 2019. The student was 13 years old at the time.
Cressman was originally charged with 20 first-degree felonies, but entered a plea deal that saw her sentenced for three felonies.
After she completes her time served, Cressman will be on 10 years probation with supervision. She will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
The full story can be found in tomorrow's edition of The Titusville Herald.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.