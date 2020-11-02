During a budget discussion meeting on Tuesday, members of the Titusville City Council discussed the topic of transfers to help with the 2021 budget shortfall.
In attendance at the meeting were Mayor Dennis Peden, Deputy Mayor Jon Crouch, councilman Bill McCrillis and councilwoman Sara Jones. Also in attendance was City Finance Supervisor Heather Plowman.
Plowman provided council with numbers and figures during the meeting. According to Peden, previous city councils had made it a tradition to use budget transfers from the water and sewage funds to allow for a greater year-end budget balance. These budget transfers, some as large as $500,000, combined with other strategies, allowed for taxes to appear to stay the same while the City’s expenses grew.
Since 2012, City revenue has risen 12% while expenses have risen 25%. “The budget has been upside down for 10 years,” Peden said.
The current council is now looking to ween off the reliance on these large transfers and use more transparent accounting practices moving forward.
Looking to the 2021 budget, City Council was looking at a $1.1 million budget shortfall. To address the budget shortfall, council looked into what past councils have relied on, transfers. These budget transfers come from the sewage, water and refuse funds and are transferred into the City’s general fund.
The transfers come in two varieties, justifiable and unjustifiable transfers. Justifiable transfers are when the money should be transferred. For example, if the City Manager works on a sewage need, his hours should be paid out of the sewer fund.
Through the reasonable allocations of salaries, the City would shift some cost over to more profitable areas.
While the City used to work on percentage-based transfers, as in a case where an employee spends 30% of his time on water or 25% on sewage for transfers; the City is now tracking hours for these transfers. This will allow for a more transparent transfer number.
With a $460,000 justifiable transfer, and a $98,000 2020 budget carry-over, the City was looking at around $500,000 in budget shortfalls.
While the City is looking at eliminating expenses moving forward, the budget is already pretty bare bones. “There’s not a lot of fat to trim,” said Plowman.
With not many expenses to cut, the City is looking at making a $500,000 transfer, although they were apprehensive to make another large transfer. “Every year we borrow and borrow. We need a plan to get out of this mess,” said Peden.
Unlike past transfers which have all been justifiable, the $500,000 transfer would have to be paid back via a loan. This interest-free loan is usually paid off over five years.
Council mentioned several practices used by previous councils that lead them to the budget spot they are currently in. According to council, while taxes appear to only have risen in 2009 and 2015, while the tax millage stayed the same, council raised the base values.
According to Peden, to a council that told residents it didn’t raise taxes “it looked good” while not being good practice.
Moving into 2021, council is looking to stop these large transfers, but has to do it gradually. “You can’t undo the past,” said Peden.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
