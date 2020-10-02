Titusville Police to host first National Night Out

The Titusville Police Department is hosting the first ever National Night Out at the Police and Fire Department, located at 323 N. Franklin St. on Tuesday, Oct. 6. from 5 to 7 p.m.
Even though the event is hosted by the police department, other emergency services are participating in the event.
Officer David Brooks, the officer in charge of the event, wanted to host this event due to the present climate of police community relations nationwide. “We want to show the community it isn’t us versus them,” said Brooks. “We are all community members as well, just because we wear this badge doesn’t mean we are any different.”
Brooks noted that the mainstream media pushes news and agendas that don’t tell the whole story about law enforcement on a national scale.“I think our relations with the community are great” said Brooks.
The event will allow the public to meet their first responders in a positive situation. The police department is trying to change the stigma associated with police interactions. “When people see the police, it’s because of something major, minor or tragic,” said Brooks. “We don’t want to be associated with bad and tragic.”
Members of the community will be allowed to look around and interact with emergency response vehicles while asking questions to first responders. Members from the Titusville Fire Department, Ambulance Service and Shambaugh Towing will all be present at the event. Shambaugh towing assists emergency services with towing for car accidents and other emergencies.
Brooks said that the bay doors of the fire station will be open, and that residents can take a tour of the police station, and even come see the cells.
Brooks also wants this event to allow for residents to more easily interact with officers when they see them out and about. “The reason I went into law enforcement was to help people,” said Brooks. “I want people to know that if there is anything I can do to help them, that I’m someone that’s approachable.”
Brooks loves when residents wave to him while he is in his squad car, and hopes it happens more as a result of the Oct. 6 event.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
