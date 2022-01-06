The National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday for Crawford County.Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are predicted.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The heaviest snow is expected to arrive on Friday morning which may have an enhanced impact on the Friday morning commute.
Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways.
Visit 511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.