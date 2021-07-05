Mary Dalessio, a former nurse for the United States Army Nurse Corps has her home in Centerville all decked out in preparation for the Fourth of July this weekend.
Dalessio served for 20 years as a nurse for the United States from 1967 to 1987. She served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars amongst other conflicts.
Her accolades are recognized as she has received the following honors; Army Commendation Medal, Oakleaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Nowadays, she resides in her home in Centerville enjoying her well-earned retirement.
“I do what I want to do now,” said Dalessio, who has been living a peaceful life in Centerville, retired from the service for the past 34 years.
Dalessio was stationed in Vietnam, Germany, Texas, Colorado, New Jersey, California and at Walter Reed Medical Hospital over the course of her career.
Back in the Titusville area, she states that people are nothing but supportive and grateful for her and other veterans’ service.
Dalessio is a member of the Titusville VFW and states how special it was for her in 2009 when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall came to Carter Field.
Her home in Centerville is somewhat of a monument in itself with every flag of each service along her porch as well as the POW-MIA flag.
Being a nurse allowed Dalessio to see some of the horrors that war can bring and she states that Vietnam was a very “trying time.”
With COVID-19 still affecting our country and the need for nurses growing, Dalessio reflected on how challenging being a nurse can be.
“It’s a tough job, but if you really want to be a nurse you will find a way. We always did,” she said. “It takes a lot of encouragement though, especially from the older nurses to the younger ones.”
With the Fourth of July weekend here, The Titusville Herald would like to thank all members of the local community who have served our country. While you are out grilling this weekend, do not forget the men and women that have fought for this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.