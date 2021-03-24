The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its January unemployment statistics recently.
The data showed that from December 2020 to January 2021 (the latest data available) the Meadville Micropolitan Area, which covers all of Crawford County, had its unemployment levels rise from 7% to 7.9%. While the data is current and accurate, the department’s Industry and Business Analyst Lauren Riegel says comparing the two rates is like apples and oranges.
Riegel explained that the January numbers are benchmarked against 2020 data, while the December data is benchmarked against 2019 data. She said that both rates are likely to change, if just a minuscule amount, due to annual processing that her office conducts.
Currently, the data is matched up with estimates. In April, her department will be updating the information with complete data that will replace the estimates.
In normal years, the Department of Labor and Industry will usually have a good estimate of the numbers. However, due to the “crazy year” that we have had, Riegel said the revisions to the current data could be more significant, but “won’t change that drastically.”
Riegel is confident that the data will be accurate considering that Crawford County’s numbers seem to match up with what is happening across the state. Over the year, Crawford County’s rates have risen 2.7%, compared to the state’s rise in unemployment which was 2.5%.
“This tells me even though Crawford’s rate is up, it’s not because the county is doing worse than other areas,” said Riegel.
She added that across the state, unemployment rates have climbed from December to January and that Crawford was “on par with the rest of the state. Crawford County is currently ranked 43rd out of the 67 counties based on county unemployment. That is three spots better than its 46th ranking position for the December unemployment rates.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@Titusvilleherald.com.
