A woman whose address is listed as homeless was jailed Friday after she allegedly yelled “there is a bomb in the building” multiple times at the Titusville Sheetz on Friday afternoon.
Stacy Maureen Garrity, 45, was charged by Titusville police with a second-degree felony count of bomb threats, a third-degree felony count of terroristic threats and a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Garrity is accused of entering the business on Friday at about 2 p.m. and yelling the statement four times. When asked by staff why she made the statement, Garrity replied, “I have nothing better to do,” according to the criminal complaint accompanying the charges.
Garrity’s actions led to the business being closed for approximately 15 minutes.
She was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols. She was committed to the Crawford County Jail Friday in lieu of $20,000 monetary bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.