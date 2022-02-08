Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Jeffrey Scott Johnson, a 33-year-old white male. He is described as 5-foot-5-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark brown Carhartt jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans, brown Columbia work boots and a green/gray baseball hat. Johnson also has tattoos on his right forearm (Fox), right upper arm (Green Dragon) and on his left arm (Nightmare Before Christmas Theme).
Johnson was last seen on foot on State Route 198, Spring Township, Crawford County, heading east towards Conneautville Borough on Feb. 6 at approximately 6 p.m. Police believe Johnson may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1(800) 4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
