MEADVILLE – State Rep. Brad Roae is hosting a clinic to help eligible local residents apply for a rebate of up to $650 on property taxes or rent they paid in 2019.
The clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at the Cambridge Springs Senior Center, 156 Venango Ave., Cambridge Springs.
Roae’s staff will be at the Cambridge Springs Senior Center to help residents complete applications for the state Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Interested persons should call Tami at 814-398-8616 to schedule an appointment.
“We will be there to help people navigate the application process for this program,” Roae said. “If people have questions about the applications for this program, we want to help by providing them with answers.”
The program is designed to help eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older to receive up to a $650 rebate from the property taxes or rent they paid last year.
To be eligible, homeowners must earn less than $35,000 a year and renters less than $15,000 with half of Social Security income excluded.
Certain supplemental rebates can boost homeowner rebates up to $975. The supplemental rebates are automatically calculated by the Department of Revenue for qualifying homeowners.
Residents should not pay a private entity for assistance in filing the forms. Copies of the forms, as well as assistance with filing them, are available at Roae’s office at no cost.
Applicants should be prepared to provide all the necessary income, property tax or rental information required to process claims quickly and accurately. Property owners should bring 2019 property tax receipts. Renters should bring a rent certificate completed by their landlord. Applications are due by June 30.
Applicants who cannot attend Wednesday’s mobile clinic may stop by Roae’s district office in the Meadville Downtown Mall. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Meadville Downtown Mall is located at 900 Water St. in Meadville.
