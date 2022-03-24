Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to locate Zachary Ronald Thompson, 27, of Titusville.
Thompson has multiple arrest warrants for three charges of theft of motor vehicles and one theft by unlawful taking, from incidents which occurred between Jan 30, 2022, to March 22, 2022. Crawford County Adult probation has also issued a Parole Warrant for Thompson.
On Jan 30, 2022, a trailer was stolen from Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Zachary Thompson was charged with the theft. Thompson remains at large with an active arrest warrant for theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
On March 13, 2022, Zachary Thompson was observed stealing a 2002, blue, BMW 525i in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The vehicle was later recovered. Charges have been filed against Thompson for this incident.
On March 17, 2022, a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado truck, dual rear wheel, white in color was taken from Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The vehicle was later used in a gas drive off theft in the City of Erie at approximately on the same day. The vehicle was recovered on March 18, 2022, in Conneaut Ohio at Thompson's girlfriend’s residence. Thompson was viewed on scene and entered into a foot pursuit with Conneaut Ohio Police Department. Thompson avoided apprehension, however his girlfriend was charged by Conneaut Ohio Police Department. She has since been released on bail. Charges have been filed in this case against Thompson by Conneaut Ohio Police Department. Charges in Pennsylvania are pending.
On March 22, 2022, a white 2008 Ford F-450, dual rear wheel, four-door King Ranch truck with an aluminum flatbed was stolen from Troy Township, Crawford County. The vehicle was recovered the following morning with an Ohio registration plate in Troy Township, Crawford County. Thompson is suspected in this theft; charges are pending investigation.
In addition to the above incidents, Thompson is also the prime suspect in numerous other investigations within Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.
Interviews with family and friends of Thompson indicate he is strung out on Heroin and is aware that he will be heading back to state prison. He has ties to Erie County, Crawford County, Warren County and Conneaut Ohio area. Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Corry State Police at (814) 663-2043.
Zachary Ronald Thompson is 27 years old, approximately 5’08, medium build, blue eyes with dirty blonde hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.