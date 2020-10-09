Sean Ono Lennon poses for a portrait on the observation deck of the Empire State building on Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, in New York to promote an album being released of his father's best known songs. On Friday, which would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday, “GIMME SOME TRUTH. THE ULTIMATE MIXES” will be released. It includes 36 tracks hand-picked by Yoko Ono and Sean Ono Lennon, who serve as executive producer and producer on the project.