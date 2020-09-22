OIL CREEK TOWNSHIP — Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police report they attempted to stop a black and white Yamaha Blaster ATV in the area of Springcreek and Willey Roads on Sept. 9 at approximately 11:15 a.m. When troopers activated the lights and sire, the ATV driver fled north on Springcreek Road. Troopers terminated the chase in the area of Oil Creek Road. The ATV operator is described a s a white male with dark hair. A female passenger was also on the ATV. Anyone with information should call police at the Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.
