The home stretch for Election Day 2020 is approaching as local county elections offices are preparing for voters to head to the polls on Tuesday.
Many county residents have already cast their ballots, however. The final number of voters who requested mail-in or absentee ballots in each county totals up to 12,957 in Crawford County, 7,627 in Venango County and about 6,500 in Warren County.
Both Crawford County and Venango County saw a little less than a quarter of registered voters request a mail-in or absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election, but Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston said Wednesday that about a third of registered voters in the county requested mail-in and absentee ballots.
As of Wednesday, of the voters who requested mail-in and absentee ballots, 9,286 have returned theirs in Crawford County, 5,358 have returned theirs in Venango County and about 4,600 have returned theirs in Warren County, according to the respective county elections offices and commissioners.
All polling locations for in-person voting in Crawford, Venango and Warren counties – with the exception of two recently changed polling place locations in the city of Meadville and Cambridge Springs Borough in Crawford County and one concern with a precinct in the city of Warren up for discussion today in Warren County – will be open as normal on Tuesday.
The seven precincts in Titusville that were consolidated to Titusville Middle School for the primary election in June will return to their normal locations for the presidential election since the county was able to acquire enough poll workers, Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for in-person voting, and mail-in and absentee ballots should be dropped off to the county elections offices or postmarked in the mail by the end of the day Tuesday as well.
During the Crawford County Election Board meeting on Wednesday, Soff read a statement regarding security at polling locations on Election Day after he said he received concerns from voters over the matter.
He stated that according to Pennsylvania state law, it is illegal for anyone to “intimidate, impede or interfere with another person’s right to vote,” and if a voter feels they have been, they should inform the judge of elections at their polling location. Signs expressing a similar sentiment will be posted at all precincts in Crawford County, Soff said.
Venango County Chief Clerk Sabrina Backer also reminded voters that if they requested a mail-in or absentee ballot but change their minds and decide to vote in-person on Tuesday, they must bring their ballot with them to the polling place or else they will have to fill out a provisional ballot.
Herdle can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.