Kathryn Leonard Rafalski went to her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020, in her home with her daughter, Brenda, beside her. She had suffered for many years.
A private memorial service was held at Trinity Bible Church with Rev. Dr. William J. Maness, Jr. officiating.
Born and raised in Tionesta, she was the eldest daughter of Robert and Gladys Leonard. She left home at the age of 14 to work, go to school and help her family.
After graduating from Tionesta High School in 1948, she moved to Warren, where she worked at New Process/Blair.
She married Harry Nelson. They had three daughters, Tamela, Brenda and Amy. Her husband preceded her in death in 1964, as well as their daughter, Amy, who died in 1965. She later married Herb Rafalski in 1966, and they lived in Pittsfield, Pennsylvania. She worked at various jobs, was a manager of Jarvis Dry Cleaners, bookkeeper and teller, but truly loved being a waitress and prided herself on knowing all of her customers.
After retiring, the couple moved to Meadville to be near their daughter, Brenda, and her husband and their grandchildren.
They later moved to Carthage, North Carolina in 1998 where their daughter, Brenda, and her family moved. Her interests included church, Bible study, friendship circle, crocheting, cooking and crafts, as well as giving to those less fortunate. Her biggest joy was her grandchildren, Katie and Cody, never missing an activity or sport. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and mother-in-law who will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, in 2008, after 42 years of marriage; her brothers, Robert and Gordon “Til”; sisters, Janet Kinch and Beverly Lauer, as well as a niece and nephew.
She is survived by her daughters; Brenda Nelson Roberts and husband, Gene, of Whispering Pines; North Carolina, Tamela Nelson of Lakeview, New York; granddaughter, Katie Roberts Reiss and husband, George, of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Cody Roberts, of Sanford, North Carolina; sister, Betty Poltrack and husband, Pete, of Atlanta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Bible Church, P.O. Box 1116, Carthage, North Carolina 28327.
Services were entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFuneral.com.
