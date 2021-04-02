Sara J. (Sally) Hotchkiss Hartman, 92, of Guys Mills, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1928 in Westfield, New York, a daughter of Charles and Lurl Southworth Flagg.
She married Arnold Davison, the father of her children, in 1947. She then married Gordon L. Hotchkiss on Aug. 4, 1973. He preceded her in death June 19, 2005. She subsequently married Dale L. Hartman on July 3, 2012. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2014.
Sally was a 1946 graduate of Townville High School. She worked as a machine operator for Mercer Spring and Wire Company, Townville and subsequently as a custodian at Maplewood High School for 15 years, retiring in 1993.
Sally was a member and former Sunday School teacher of the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills. She was a certified READ tutor for the Crawford County READ program. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, crafts and was active with a seniors group in Guys Mills.
Survivors include three daughters; Judy Feleppa (Anthony), of Meadville, Linda Duritsky, of Mesa, Arizona, and Connie Beck, of Meadville; two sons, Larry Davison (Lois), of San Antonio, Texas and Rex Davison, of Titusville; a daughter-in-law, Diane Davison, of Meadville; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Flagg; a son, Dan Davison; two granddaughters, Maria Davison and Jean Flagg; two brothers, Charles and Bruce Flagg, and a sister, Irene Kane.
Services are private with interment in Kingsley Cemetery, Townville.
Memorials may be made to Youth Vision, P.O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net
