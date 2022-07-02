Sharon Lynne Smith, age 66, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sept. 16, 2021. Sharon was born on March 28, 1955 to the late Charles “Chuck” Smith and Marion Trax Smith, of Union City, Pa.
She was a graduate of Union City High School, Class of 1973. Sharon had a love for life and a personality that would light up a room. She loved fine wine and trips to the Hollywood Hard Rock Casino. Sharon had many very close friends that she spent time with at the Hard Rock and some very close casino staff that she fondly referred to as her “Casino kids.”
She is survived by two sisters, Linda Pritchard, of Benton, Arkansas and Denise Smith, of Charleston, South Carolina, and a special cousin who was like a sister, Susan Wieder Drake, of Titusville. She leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins to cherish her memory as well.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Titusville Moose Family Center, 614 W. Central Avenue, Titusville, Pa.
