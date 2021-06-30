Linda L. Wright, 79, of Hemlock St., Titusville passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Linda was born on Oct. 24, 1941, in Titusville to the late Harry Warner Sr. and Beatrice Hollabaugh.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1959.
Linda was formerly employed by Thompson’s Drug Store, GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville, Queen Cutlery and most recently with OC&T Railroad, where she managed the concessions and housekeeping.
She enjoyed volunteering her time by keeping historical signs cleaned throughout Titusville.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jerry Wright, of Titusville; a daughter, Shannon Coulter, of Erie; a son, Bruce Coulter and wife, Karen, of Venus; stepchildren, Jerry Wright Jr., of Canadohta Lake, Rhonda McGuire and husband, Claude, of Virginia, Mike Wright and wife, Lori, of Elgin; grandchildren, Alisha, Mario, Desiree, Josh, Brittany, Shawn, Jason, Amanda and Paige, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Coulter; a daughter, Regina Alers, and four brothers, Harry Sr., Bruce, Duane and Keith Warner.
Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of her life on Sunday July 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Titusville Elks Lodge, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all her caregivers for providing excellent care for her over the past several years.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
