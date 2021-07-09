Gabriel Michael Sobina, 12, of Deets School Road, Titusville, passed away, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. at his home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Gabe was born on Jan. 5, 2009 in Seneca, a son of David and Kerri Shaffer Sobina. He was a student at the Oil City Middle School.
Gabe enjoyed playing video games with friends, loving his animals, playing baseball, swimming and riding his golf cart. He was kind-hearted, loving and always smiling.
In addition to his parents, Gabe is survived by a sister, Grace, of Titusville; maternal grandparents, Stephen and Marty Shaffer, of Titusville; paternal grandparents, Timothy and Karen Sobina, of Franklin; maternal great- grandmother, Alice Shaffer, of Oil City; aunts and uncles, Rebecca Middleton and husband, Adam, of Titusville, Dana Ripple, of Franklin, Sam and Charlene Dillinger, of West Palm Beach, Florida, Luke and Patty Dillinger, of Wilcox, Pennsylvania, and Jen and Anthony Coppola, of Oil City, and numerous cousins, great- aunts and great-uncles.
Gabe was preceded in death by the following grandparents: Larry Dillinger, Darlene and Ralph Sharrar, Wade and Shirley Simons, and Richard Shaffer; an aunt, Stacey Ludwick, and cousins, Laurann Ripple and Stephen Dillinger.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Aug. 13, 2021 at a time to be determined at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, Pa. 16323.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St, Seneca, Pa. 16346.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
