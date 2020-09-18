Mr. Burtis J. “Burt” Franke Sr., 81, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 11:32 a.m. at his residence after an extended illness.
Burt was born on Sept. 24, 1938, at home on East Troy Road, to the late Marvin L. and Eva E. Graham Franke. He married Margaret J. “Peg” Carr on Nov. 14, 1959 in Pittsburgh.
He attended Titusville schools. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After he was honorably discharged, he served in the National Guard.
Burt worked for Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel until its closing. He was a Master Gun Smith and opened his own gun smith store for many years and continued it as a hobby after his retirement. Burt served as a Minute Man for the Titusville Fire Deptartment for 30 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Burt served for many years on the board of directors for the former Oil Country Federal Credit Union and now Community Connect Credit Union.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Peg, of Titusville; three children, Burtis J. Franke Jr. and friend, Vennie Walter, of Seneca, Timothy Franke and wife, Lynda, of Centerville, and Candy Gozzard and husband, David, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Abigail Franke, of Virginia, Burtis J. Franke III, of Titusville, Calvin and Natalie Franke, of Centerville, Hannah Gozzard, of West Virginia, and Emma Gozzard, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Flo Maxin and husband, Fran, of Coraopolis; two sisters in-law, Susan Franke, of Pleasantville, and Alberta Franke, of Rosco, New York; and one aunt, Sally Barker, of Titusville; several brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin L. and Floyd N. Franke.
Family and friends may call at the Titusville First United Methodist Church on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Mrs. Jacqueline Wagner officiating.
Private interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.