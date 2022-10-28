Stephen J. Viale, Jr., 80, of W. Spring St., Titusville passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at his residence.
Stephen was born on June 30, 1942, in Pittsburgh to the late Stephen J. Sr., and Argyle (Wimer) Viale.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Stephen belonged to the carpenters union in Pittsburgh doing primarily drywalling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Viale.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
