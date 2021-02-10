Randy R. Hathaway, age 54, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his residence with family by his side after a short illness.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1966, to the late Dennis and Priscilla (Waddell) Hathaway. He married Jeanette Graham on Jan. 20, 1990. She survives.
Randy served in the United States Army and the National Guard. He was of strong faith. He was a former member of the Meadville VFW.
He loved his grandsons and stepped in as a father figure when they needed him. He loved to stay up late with them on the weekends watching movies. He would often take them fishing in the pond out back where they would catch many fish. They even had “Catfish Hunter” on the line twice, but he won that battle and survives to be caught again some day.
He also taught them faith and how to pray. If he forgot a night they would say, “Papa we forgot to pray.” They were very special to him.
Randy loved his fishing and would go out on the weekends and fish for trout with his fishing buddies, Putt, Ryan and Brian. He also had three other good friends, Brett, Jimmy and Pete, who were always there when he needed them.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Nicole Hathaway, of Meadville; three grandsons, Luke, Austin and Levi; one sister, Tami Higham and her husband, Steve, of Meadville; his stepfather, Thomas Logsdon and his girlfriend, Amy VanCise, of Titusville; his sister-in-law, Janet Graham-Ross; his three nephews, Quinton, Quaid and Zane and his dog, Cootie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Karyn Graham.
Randy’s family would like to thank AseraCare Hospice, his stepfather, Tink and his grandsons for all the great care and compassion they provided to him.
As per Randy’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family in c/o Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please sign Randy’s online guestbook at hatheway-tedesco.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa. 16335.
