Charles Raymond “Ray” Kostenbauder, 52, of E. Spruce St., Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home, following a battle with cancer.
Ray was born on Dec. 6, 1968, in Gowanda, New York to Helen Wagner Heberling and the late Charles Kostenbauder.
He has been employed for over 16 years with Baillie Lumber Company as a lumber inspector.
Ray enjoyed building demolition cars with his son, playing Xbox and taking care of handyman projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Shelly Langworthy Kostenbauder, whom he married on May 16, 1997 in Titusville; four children, Kristi Lawless and husband, Jesse, of Spring Hill, Florida, Brandon Kostenbauder, Katelynn Kostenbauder, Kasey Kostenbauder and companion, Matthew Eldred, all of Titusville; four grandchildren, Sarah Lawless, Jayden Lawless, Jesse Lawless, of Spring Hill, Florida, and Caydence Baldwin, of Titusville; his mother and stepfather, Helen Heberling and Harold Bish, of Mayport; stepmother, Sharon Kostenbauder, of Tampa, Florida; two brothers, Brandi Kendall of Tampa, Florida, and Don Kostenbauder, of New York; two sisters, Susan Kostenbauder and companion, Mike, of Meadville, and Sherry Delp and husband, Doug, of Clintonville, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
No services are being observed at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
