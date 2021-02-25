Mary E. Trimble, 78, of Rock Hill, South Carolina (and formerly of the Franklin area), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in the White Oaks Manor Nursing Home in York, South Carolina.
Born May 5, 1942 in Hannasville (Canal Township), she was a daughter of the late Ellis L. and Arlene T. (Rough) Yarnell. On Nov. 17, 1961, she married the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” E. Trimble. He survives her.
For most of her professional life, Mary was a teacher and secretary for Stoneboro Wesleyan School. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant for Stantec.
With a love of the simpler things, Mary found great pleasure in quilting and was a member of both the South Carolina Quilters and the York County Quilters. She also had a taste for tea and enjoyed many tea parties with her friends and the other members of the Southern Sippers Tea Group. She was a member of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, a former conference treasurer for the Missionary Society of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church and enjoyed attending services when she lived in Pennsylvania.
On nice days, Mary could also be found tending to her garden and sharing in the joys of photography with her husband, Chuck.
In addition to her husband, Mary will be forever remembered by her daughter, Annette M. Williams and her husband, Craig; her three grandchildren, Lee A. Williams and his wife, Becky, Abigail A. Beard and her husband, Justin, and Kelly M. Stromek and her husband, Ryan; her eight great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carter, Lincoln and Violet Beard, Rain and Falcon Stromek, and Erin and Kaitlyn Williams; her brother, Darwin “Buck” Yarnell, and by her sister, Marie Baer.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Stella Crisman; her four brothers, Paul, Wayne, Burton, and Fred Yarnell, and by her sister, Marjorie Shorts.
Mary was laid to rest in Peters Cemetery, where private prayers were given by Pastor Doug Strawn, of the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pa. 16323.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.