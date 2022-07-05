Kathleen A. Zdarko, 80, died, Friday morning, July 1, 2022 at Warren Manor Nursing Home, Warren, Pa., after an extended illness. She was born June 10, 1942 in Enterprise, Pa.
She was the daughter of the late LaVerne and Marjorie Barker Gibson.Kathy was a former resident of Titusville. She was a 1960 graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville.
She was employed with the former Keystone Subaru as a secretary. Kathleen was a member of Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, where she was a religious education teacher for the sixth grade for many, many years. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing pinochle. Kathleen enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her six children; Theresa Gustafson (David), John Zdarko (Mary Beth), all of Warren, Pa., Lisa Zdarko and fiancé, Charles Neal Jr., of St. Petersburg, Florida, Joseph Zdarko, of Clarendon, Thomas Zdarko, and Edwin Zdarko (Karen), of Cherry Grove, Pa.; three sisters, Martha Thompson and husband, Paul, of Enterprise, Elsie Nedell, of Enterprise, and Jeannette Gibson, of Titusville; one brother, Thomas Gibson and wife, Cathy, of Grand Valley; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Tony” Zdarko Jr., who died on May 25, 2020, whom she married June 9, 1960, in Titusville, Pa.; one daughter, Julie Meabon, who died Nov. 5, 2021; two sisters, Mildred Sukey and Virginia Gibson and two brothers, Carl and Curtis Gibson.
Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, Pa., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Holy Redeemer R.C. Church gathering space, 11 Russell Street, Warren, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1 p.m., with Fr. Stephen Schreiber, pastor, officiating, assisted by Deacon Raymond Wiehagen. Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery, Warren, Pa.
Live stream viewing of the funeral can be seen by going to the Kathleen A. Zdarko funeral service on Facebook. Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Holy Redeemer Church Building Center Fund, 11 Russell St., Warren, Pa., 16365. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.