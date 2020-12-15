Dorotha Marie Nellis, 100, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday afternoon Dec. 13, 2020 at her residence.
Dorotha was born on Sept. 24, 1920 in Endeavor, a daughter of the late Clyde and Jamina McKee Bean. She was married to Arthur F. Nellis Sr. in August of 1963. He preceded her in death.
Dorotha was a graduate of the Tionesta High School, Class of 1938, and a graduate of Hoff’s Business College in Warren, in 1940.
She was first employed at Titusville Iron Works and then at the Erie Draft Board. Later, she went to Erie Forge and Steel followed by the Free Methodist Publishing House in Winona Lake, Indiana for two years. She moved back to Pennsylvania and spent 24 years working at The Titusville Herald. In 1974, she became employed with the Forest Area School District in Tionesta. She retired in 1987.
Dorotha served as tax collector of Southwest Township for 20 years. She was a member of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, where she held many offices including secretary, treasurer, steward, trustee and pianist.
She loved knitting, crocheting, gardening and traveling. With the help of her two nephews, she enjoyed a garden every year. She took her first motorcycle ride on her 90th birthday and enjoyed it immensely. Dorotha will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by two step daughters, Beverly McGinnet, of Corry and Mary Fratus, of Titusville; two nephews, Randy Bean and wife, Candy, of Titusville and Dennis Bean and wife, Joanne, of Pleasantville, and two nieces, Linda Wingard and Kathy LaCaze, both of Warren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Maurice, Carl and Russell Bean; a step son, Arthur F. Nellis Jr., and a step daughter, Rosalie Conner.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, following the guidelines for COVID-19, on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Chuck Riel, of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Collins Cemetery in Tionesta.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Free Methodist Church, 402 N. Main St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
