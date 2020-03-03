Freeda Yvonne Haas Alexander, 92, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Titusville, Pa. passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:58 a.m. at Sarah Reed Senior Living in Erie.
Freeda was born on Sept. 2, 1927 in Venus, Pa., a daughter of the late Allen C. and Sarah Scheffer Haas. She married Robert Alexander on June 19, 1948 in their home at Diamond.
Freeda was a graduate of Colestock High school, class of 1944.
Freeda worked at Universal Cyclops and Nelson’s Jewelry Store. She was a partner with her husband in the family business, Alexander’s Refrigeration Service. She was the Plum Township income and property tax collector for several years. Freeda retired from Cross Creek Resort in 1998.
She was a charter member of the Chapmanville Community Church where she served as the Sunday school treasurer for 27 years and taught Sunday school for numerous years.
Freeda is survived by her two children; Mark R. Alexander and his wife, Nancy, of Newmanstown, Pa. and Lisa A. Alexander of Erie; a granddaughter, Suzanne Alexander and her wife, Jennifer Tinker, of Philadelphia; two great-granddaughters, Riley and Reese Tinker; her brother, Leon Haas and his wife, Vi, of Strongsville, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and long term and close friends from the church.
In addition to her husband, Freeda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Russell Haas and Myron Haas; one sister, Rhea Jean Ames; brothers-in-law, Earl Ames and Howard Alexander and sisters-in-law, Martha Haas and Eileen Alexander.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at the Chapmanville Community Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in the Diamond Cemetery.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Chapmanville Community Church.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
