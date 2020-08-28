Robert “Bob” Edwin Lewis, 80, of Apple Valley, passed away at home surrounded by family on Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born on March 10, 1940, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, to Edwin Lisle and Agnes Elsie (Patzer) Lewis.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary Alice (Brady); sons, Michael (Dyana), Edwin (Suzy) and Daniel; daughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Robert (Whitney), Addison (Laura), Joseph (Alexa), Crystal, Brandon and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lillian, Carter, Finley, Charlotte, Sawyer and Grayson; brother, Harold Lewis and several nephews and nieces.
He married Mary Alice, of Tionesta, on Nov. 13, 1959 in Arlington, Virginia, and enjoyed more than 60 years with the love of his life.
Bob graduated from the Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca, Minnesota, in 1958 and joined the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and served additionally in the U.S. Army Reserve/Army Individual Ready Reserve from 1973 to 2000.
After his active duty military service, Bob worked in information technology as a computer programmer/analyst for multiple companies, before retiring from Wells Fargo in 2002 after 32 years.
A private memorial service for family members will be held on Aug. 29 at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rosemount, Minnesota, and he will be laid to rest with military honors at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in September.
Bob loved and was loved greatly. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Fairview Hospice and Home Instead for the excellent service they provided to Bob during his last days. Memorial donations can be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path W., Rosemount, Minnesota 55068. Bob was a dedicated member of this church.
