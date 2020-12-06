Brad Lee Keyes, 52, of Cherrytree Rd., Titusville passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Brad was born on Oct. 4, 1968, in Titusville to the late Cedric and Phyllis (Seeley) Keyes. He married Shirley DeMaison on Jan. 18, 1991 in Titusville.
He was formerly employed by Hazlett’s Tree Service, Asplundh and most recently at Forell Innovation in Shippenville doing pipeline maintenance.
Along with being a devoted husband and dad, Brad was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting during archery, muzzleloader, and riffle seasons. He was a lover of all types of food. He was a dedicated hard worker, always having to stay busy. He especially enjoyed working on his farm and loved animals. Brad was a quiet man, yet witty with a great sense of humor, always having a joke to make those around him laugh and smile. He had a kind, gentle soul, never hesitating to help anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Titusville; his three children, Amy Stroup, of Oil City, Brandy Jackson, of Titusville, Robert “Paul” Bisbee, of Titusville; a son-in-law, Jason Stroup of Titusville; grandchildren Kristen, Josiah, Maura, Alana, Cara, Elijah, and Lydia; great-grandchildren Kaylan and Travis, four brothers, James, Dale, Roger, Bryan Keyes; three sisters, Shirley Keyes, Edith Rankin, Rhonda Keyes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Ronnie Keyes; and three sisters, Norma Metz, Barbara Warner, and Judy Best.
A celebration of life will be take place at a later date for all his family and friends to attend and covid restrictions are eased.
Inurnment will be in Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
