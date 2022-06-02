Raymond E. Zahner – known to some as Grumpy – left earth to be with the God he loved on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born on April 27, 1934 and lived a very happy life of 88 years.
Ray was born in Townville, the son of the late Albert and Margaret (Haspel) Zahner. He graduated valedictorian of his class at Townville High School.
In June of 1954 Ray married the love of his life, Anabel Lee. They attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ from 1954 – 2000 and then joined the Presbyterian Church.
Ray retired in 1995 from National Fuel Gas, after 43 years of service, having only ever worked for one company.
Ray and Anabel spent 60 years together. They volunteered for Big Brother & Big Sisters for eight years. They traveled around the U.S. and spent winters in Myrtle Beach. After retirement, golf became the second love of his life. He LOVED the Detroit Tigers and Nascar/Jeff Gordon.
Time with this family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was what really mattered. Ray was kind, generous and loved life.
Ray moved to Southwoods in 2015. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anabel (2014); a little brother, Harry Zahner (1931); his two brothers, Edwin Zahner (2011) and Albert Zahner (2017), along with many in-laws.
The family would like to thank Southwoods Assisted Living and Hospice of Crawford County for their excellent care.
He will be incredibly missed by his children and partners; Ron Zahner (fiancé Marianne), Gayle Walters(Steve), Debbie Weidner (Rob) and Sharon Horger (John). His grandchildren include Bethany Zahner, Justin Weidner (Erin), Zach Weidner (Erika), Amy Tarrant (Daniel), Zara Brunner (Josh) and step-grandchild, Michael Smith. Great- grandchildren are Anakin, Nevaeh, Noah, Trinity, Gavin, Liam, Everly and Elijah.
At Ray’s request there will be no funeral ceremony. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Gordon Garrett Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in early July and announcements will be posted in the newspaper and online.
