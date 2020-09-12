Willis N. Behr, 87, of Titusville, passed away in his home early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Born on May 27, 1933 in Titusville, he was the son of the late Norman and Ethel M. (Bentley) Behr. He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
On March 16, 1952, Willis proudly enlisted to serve his county during the Korean War Era in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged on March 17, 1956, as an Aviation Machinist Mate (AD2) and had earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the First Award.
Following his service, Willis worked as a Service Engineer for ConAir until his retirement, but his true passion was in the air.
As an avid lover of the skies, Willis was a licensed pilot and a certified instructor. When you could get his feet on the ground, he also enjoyed reading, “watching” Fox News and was an avid collector of “stuff”.
Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Eric Culp and Alan Culp; his daughter, Harmony B. Motter and her husband, Justin; and his three grandchildren, Aaron Motter, Kirsten Motter and Jessi Motter.
In addition to his parents, Willis was preceded in death by his daughter, Kirsten Culp and by his sister.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pa. 16323, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral services for Willis will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 beginning at 1 pm, with Glenn Williams, of the Bradleytown Community Church, officiating, and with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Willis will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc. will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home. The family thanks you for your kindness and consideration during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Willis’s honor to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, P.O. Box 137, Franklin, Pa. 16323.
To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierfuneralhome.com.
