George A. Anderson, 88, of Chapmanville, passed away Friday morning May 13, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
George was born on Oct. 6, 1933 in Titusville, the son of the late Frederick and Ruth Clark Anderson.
He was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville, Class of 1952.
George was a veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
George was married to Nancy Willis on Sept. 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on Jan. 28, 2021.
George had been employed at the former Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp., from where he retired. He was one of the last employees still working at the time of the company’s closing.
George had also been employed at Skyline Industries in Titusville; Central Tractor in Meadville; the former K-Mart in Reno; for Barry Weldon with Bluebird North, and for the former Horace Williams Funeral Home in Chapmanville.
George had attended the Chapmanville Community Church. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club with Universal Cyclops, and was a member of the American Legion, Cambridge Springs Post. He was also an avid reader.
George enjoyed his Friday morning breakfasts at Missy’s Arcade and also his Friday lunch club at McDonalds.
George is survived by a son, Brian Anderson and wife, Linda, of Seven Fields, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Brenda Sharpe and husband, Tom, of Chapmanville; three grandchildren, Sarah Shupe and husband, Ben, of Sand Point, Idaho, and Phillip and Kevin Anderson, of Seven Fields; a brother, William Anderson, of Palm Bay, Florida; two sisters, Emma Torsell, of McMinnville, Oregon and Betty Molli, of Pittsburgh; two sisters-in-law, Betty McGill and Faye Anderson, both of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Anderson Jr. and Richard Anderson, and a sister, Dorothy Flickner.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Wednesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354 or to Woodlawn Cemetery, P.O. Box 97, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.