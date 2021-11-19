Sidney Wayne Hotchkiss, 65, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Titusville Area Hospital.
He was born on June 11, 1956, in Jamestown, New York, a son to the late Gale and Arlene Dereemer Hotchkiss. Sidney was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and most recently worked for Great Eastern Cutlery as a machinist. He owned a beef farm and loved to hunt and fish. He always enjoyed working on his tractors and tinkering in his garage.
Sidney is survived by his loving wife, Anita Gregory Hotchkiss, whom he married on Nov. 15, 1980 in Sugar Grove, Pa. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve (Jean) Hotchkiss, of Sugar Grove, Susan (Bob) Wells, of Johnsonburg, Sandy (Bill) Miller and Vennie (Angie) Hotchkiss, both of Sugar Grove, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 at The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 N. Main St., Youngsville, Pa. 16371 from 11-noon, at which time a funeral service will be held there with the Rev. Larry Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Chandlers Valley Cemetery in Sugar Grove. The Youngsville American Legion Honor Guard will provide full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
