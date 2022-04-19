Mrs. Wendy Ann Hamilton, 56, of Hydetown, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence after an extended illness.
Wendy was born on August 13, 1965, in Tacoma, WA, to the late Noland E. and Alice E. Carson Madden. She married James Hamilton on June 14, 1986, in Titusville.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1983.
Wendy worked for the Titusville Area School District in the cafeteria for over 25 years.
She was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 Auxiliary. She helped out at the Hydetown Vol. Fire Dept. for bingo and soup dinners and enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Jim, of Titusville; three children, Levi Hamilton and companion Lindsay Staub of Titusville, Shalyn Greathouse and husband Jeff of Titusville, and Zachry Hamilton and wife Katie of Monongahela, PA; four grandchildren, Laila, Benett, and Abram Greathouse of Titusville, and Mason Hamilton of Monongahela, PA; a brother Aaron Madden and wife Ashley of Centerville; three sisters, Gwen Smith of Elk City, OK, Lorraine Zywiak and husband Mike of Alexandria, VA, and Anne Dewey and husband Clyde of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Justin Wakefield.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hydetown Vol. Fire Dept. 12666 Main St, Titusville, PA 16354
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
