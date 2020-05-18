Mrs. Beverley B. Young, 78, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Centerburg Pointe Nursing in Centerburg, Ohio.
Beverley was born on Jan. 21, 1942, in Titusville to the late Charles and Rhuemma Hicks Jackson. She married Elbert E. Young on May 16, 1987 in Warren. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2009.
She was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1959.
Beverley worked for many years as a quality control inspector for Osram-Sylvania in Warren until her retirement.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon there.
She was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and was president of the ladies golf league at Cross Creek Resort.
Beverley is survived by her daughter, Galenda Maloney and husband, Wayde of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; three grandchildren, Allison Hassler and husband, Jared, of McConnelsville, Ohio, David Maloney, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Krista Weilacher, of Warren, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Hassler, Riley Weilacher and Dean Weilacher; two brothers, Charles Jackson and wife, Brenda, of Walker, Louisiana and Philip Jackson and wife, Peg Jackson, of Centerville; a sister, Betty Pangborn, of Livermore, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Terrance “Terry” Bielak.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.