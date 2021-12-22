Charles Leroy Ohl Jr., 72, of Erie passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Charles was born on March 12, 1949, in Titusville to the late Charles L. Sr. and June A. (Bearce) Ohl.
He was a graduate of Townville High School.
Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War.
He was formerly employed by Daley and Kocan Auto in Titusville, Baillie Lumber Co. in Titusville, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Oil City, where he was a mail carrier.
Charles was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
He was a former Boy Scout Leader. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also bowled and played bass guitar for several bands in the Titusville area for over 30 years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Oaks, of Titusville; a stepdaughter, Tiffany Herring, of Erie; a stepson, Scott Connolly and wife, Rachael, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Darrell Gesin Jr., Breanna Aronhalt, Zachary Connolly, Tori Aronhalt, Jayden Turner, Giannea Turner, Lucius Cobenna, Mercedes Kerr, Frank Kerr Jr., Carson Connolly and Delilah Connolly, and a sister, Arlene Millard and husband, Marty, of Chapmanville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilson Ohl.
A memorial service will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, officiating.
Inurnment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
