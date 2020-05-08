Katherine K. Kerr, 78, of Hydetown, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, following a brief illness.
Katherine was born on May 28, 1941 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Victor and Mary Bianchi Kern. She was married to Richard N. Kerr on Aug. 19, 1966 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2006.
Katherine was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy, class of 1959.
She was last employed at Northwest Bank in Titusville from where she retired in 2005. She had previously been employed at The Gage Company in Titusville.
Katherine was a member of St. Titus Church. She had been a volunteer with the Titusville Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren and attending antique car shows with her husband. She loved her pet dog “Toby” who preceded her in death.
Katherine is survived by two children, Richard A. Kerr and wife, Elena, of Erie and Christine Hinkle and husband, Allen, of Centerville; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Patty Kern Herman and husband, Al Wallace, of Schenectady, New York and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Kerr.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. following the attendance guidelines for COVID-19 gatherings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Titus Church or to any chapter of the Humane Society.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
