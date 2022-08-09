On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, Maxine Hacker Gollehon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age on 98.
Maxine was born on May 16, 1924, in Lauratown, Arkansas, to Henry and Martha Hacker. She was proud of her time working at the Navy Exchange in Millington, Tennessee, and Nelson Jewelry in Titusville, Pa. On Aug. 7, 1954, she married the love of her life, William Richard Gollehon. They raised three children, Donna Kaye Noel (John), Sonja Faye Craddock, and William Vincent Gollehon (Brenda).
Maxine had a passion for life. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family. She loved to travel with her husband, William, and close friends. Maxine was a member of the Titusville Garden Club, Titusville Women’s Club and the First Presbyterian Church of Titusville. She enjoyed activities such as shopping, needlepoint, and gambling quarters away with friends and family in the many games of Sequence and checkers. She was also an avid music lover and particularly adored the tunes of Elvis Presley and Charlie Pride. Maxine was known for her quick wit, thoughtful spirit and kind soul. Above all, Maxine’s pride and joy were her family.
Maxine was preceded in death by her father, Henry, her mother, Martha, and her brothers and sisters; Savannah, Arvel, Alvia, Aaron, Brooks, James, Marida, Bama, William “Bill,” and Glena Hacker. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, William Richard Gollehon, and her daughter, Sonja Craddock.
She is survived by her children, Donna Kaye Noel (John), of Titusville and William Vincent Gollehon (Brenda), of Albemarle, North Carolina. She was the proud grandmother of her grandchildren; Shannon King (Ernie), Holly Varndell (John Hildebran), Pam Cundari (Anthony), Bryan McEwen, and David Harper. Additionally, she had several great-grandchildren; Kati Yuhas (Nicholas), Nicholas Cundari, Keely Whorton, Jordan McEwen, Taylor Miller, Jonathan Jackowicz (Jessica), Noel Jackowicz, Sophie Varndell, and Bailey Varndell, who all loved her dearly. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 North Washington St., Titusville, Pa., 16354 on Friday, Aug. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Mrs. Jacqueline Wagner officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. and Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
