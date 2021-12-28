Margaret Ann “Peggy” Dibble, 92, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23, 2021 at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Peggy was born on June 27, 1929 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Fred and Hazel Lane Warner. She was married to Richard P. Olson on Aug. 19, 1950. He preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1997. She later married Merle R. “Bunk” Dibble on Oct. 25, 2001 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Peggy was a graduate of Colestock High School. She had been employed at the Titusville Area Hospital in the dietary department and also at the former GTE Sylvania. She was last employed as co-owner with her husband Richard of Specialty Machine and Hydraulics in Pleasantville, which they operated for 24 years.
Peggy was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church and a member of the former Acacia Chapter No. 30 O.E.S. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling with her husbands, wintering in Florida and spending time with her family.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Merle, of Oil City; a daughter, Debbie Locke and husband, Randy, of Pleasantville; a son, James R. Olson, of Pleasantville; stepchildren, Vicki Dibble, Vince Dibble and wife, Lori and family, and Steve Dibble and wife, Gloria and family, all of Summerville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Jennifer Ann Luikart and husband, Shawn, of Edinboro, and Eric Wayne Dahle and wife, Sylvan, of Murrysville, Pa.; six great-grandchildren; numerous stepgrandchildren; a sister, Gertrude Sampson and husband, Fred, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Williams, Dorothy Wood and Elaine Johnson.
No public calling hours will be observed. Private interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care given to Margaret by her Home Health caregivers and the excellent care by the staff at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Oil City.
The family suggests memorials be made to Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341 or to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Rd., Oil City, Pa. 16301.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.