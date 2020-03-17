Daniel J. Robinson, 30, of Titusville, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Daniel was born on April 10, 1989 at Union City, Pa., a son of Tina Kelly Paul and the late David E. Robinson. He married Edith Casey on Oct. 11, 2014 in Townville.
Daniel had attended Maplewood School. He had been employed at Charter Plastics in Titusville.
Daniel enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, playing video games, going to concerts, watching football and hockey, was an avid Patriots fan and swimming with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, of Titusville; his mother Tina and husband, Kirk, of Centerville; his paternal grandmother, Eugena Robinson, of Union City; two sisters, Tasha McNelis and husband, Damion, of Townville and Vicki Robinson, of Waterford; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date to be announced.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Chapmanville or Townville Volunteer Fire Departments.
