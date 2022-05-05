Betty Ann Confer, 87, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence with her husband, Andrew, of 61 years, by her side.
Betty was born on April 17, 1935, in Oil City to the late Robert and Rosella (Wardian) Rennacker. She married Andrew L. Confer on Dec. 18, 1959.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1953.
Betty was previously employed as a switchboard operator at Corry Memorial Hospital, Oil City Gas Co., Oil City Glass and took care of the business operations for her husband at Confer Fuel Services.
She was an energetic and active member of Warren County 4-H as a leader for 25 years, creating the first horse club in Grand Valley, The Gouchos, and the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Betty was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and drawing on canvas, and making scenic decorative saw blades and milk jugs. She also did a lot of flower gardening and bird watching, as well as raising canaries for many years. She especially loved horses and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren watching them grow.
Betty was beloved by so many for her kindness and generosity. Her service to her community, family and friends will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew, of Pittsfield; two daughters, Linda Confer, and Kate Baker and husband, Randy, both of Pittsfield; three grandchildren, Jessica Confer-Brown and husband, Jeff, of Pittsfield, Stephanie Sellen and husband, Dustin, of Titusville, Brittany Renwick, and husband, Brad, of Pittsfield; and eight great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Brody, Hailey, Kasen, Peityn, Kole, Ryder and Myles.
Betty was preceded in death by a son, Andy “Boomer” Confer, and a sister, Mary Bechtel.
Visitation will be held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Saturday, May 14 from 10 to noon with a memorial service to follow conducted by Pam McLaughlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local cancer society.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
