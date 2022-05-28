Michael “Mike” Hasychak, 73, of Tionesta, formerly of Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, with his wife, Patti by his side.
Mike was born on Dec. 2, 1948 in Slickville, Pa., to the late Frank and Mary Jean (Stepic) Hasychak. Mike graduated from Hempfield Area High School in Greensburg, Pa.
He spent his career at US Foods where he oversaw transportation logistics for over 30 years. Mike was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He moved to Tionesta after retiring to enjoy nature and his passion for the outdoors. Mike and his wife, Patti, celebrated 50 years of marriage shortly before his passing.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; son, Brian; grandchildren, Gunnar and Giannah, of Tionesta, and by his son, Zack Hasychak Nolan, of Portland, Oregon.
No services will be held. Those who wish to remember Mike in a special way may make gifts in his memory to an animal shelter of their choosing. All arrangements through the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Rd., Butler, Pa. 16001. spencerdgeibel.com.
