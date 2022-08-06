Alice Mae Hancox, 88, of Meadville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 14, 1934 in Grand Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George Miller and Martha Eakin Miller. She married James A. Hancox on May 16, 1968. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2022.
She was employed with Cherry Hill in Union City and later owned and operated a saw mill with her husband.
Alice was devoted to her Christian faith reading her Bible every day when she was able. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family always enjoyed her warped sense of humor. Spending time with her family was a top priority in her life.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed hummingbirds, cooking and baking.
Alice is survived by two daughters, Susan K. Eye and her husband, Charles, of Saegertown and Robin A. Steiner, of Meadville; three sons, Virgil Eugene Ongley, of Meadville, David Willis Ongley and his wife, Vicki, of Grand Valley, and James “Hector” Hancox and his wife, Emma, of Meadville; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Winkleman and her husband, Randy, of Hydetown and Eleanor Rosner, of Titusville; and a sister in law, Dorothy Miller, of Pleasantville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Margaret Shrout and her husband, Bud, Marilyn Savitz and her husband, Mike, Barbara List and her husband, Bob, and Betty Miller; brothers, George “Jerry” Miller, Richard Miller, Wayne Miller, Joe Miller and his wife, Anna, and Bill Miller, and a brother in law, John Rosner.
Private burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Cherry Tree.
The family would like to give a special thank you to nurses, Mandy and Heather, for the care and compassion given to Alice during her time of illness.
Memorial donations may be made in Alice’s memory to Kindred Hospice, 1119 Park Ave., #7, Meadville, Pennsylvania 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Alice’s Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
