Irene V. Burrows, 98, of Cornwall, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cornwall Manor.
She was the wife of Earl W. "Casey" Burrows, who died May 31, 2017. They were married on July 25, 1945 while he was serving in the Navy.
Born in Troy, Pennsylvania on Aug. 23, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lucy (Wright) Fish.
Irene was a member of Pleasantville Community Church, and attended Mt. Aetna Bible Church. She worked in the insurance office, along with her husband, in Pleasantville.
Irene is survived by daughters, Vohnie, wife of Richard Miller, Jr., of Lebanon, and Cheryl, wife of Rev. Timothy Young, of Hollidaysburg; a son, Douglas, husband of Sandra Burrows, of Bethel; five grandchildren, Andrew, Brooke, Nicole, David and Michael; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alene Holtz.
There will be no services scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasantville Community Church, 343 West State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
