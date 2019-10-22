Howard H. Ridgway, 96, formerly of Saegertown and a resident of Wesbury United Methodist Community, died there Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

He was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Titusville, a son of Lloyd and Lillian Kightlinger Ridgway. He married Jean Joanne Johnson April 9, 1955, and she preceded him in death Aug. 4, 2013.

Howard was a 1941 graduate of Meadville High School. He was a Veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1946. He worked as a car repairman at GATX, Saegertown for 15 years and subsequently as a welder for the Erie Lackawanna and Conrail Railroads for 12 years.

Howard was a member of Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church and the Charles Stafford American Legion Post 111, Meadville. He enjoyed hunting and walking his dogs.

Survivors include a sister, Ruth Monroe, of Lemon Grove, California; two nephews, Joseph Monroe, of Lemon Grove, California, and Kurt Johnson (Suzanne), of Colorado; a niece, Heidi Johnson (Charles), of Hudson, Ohio; close friends, John and Paula Newhard, of Saegertown; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Margaret Ridgway.

Calling hour will be Wednesday, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, 581 Chestnut St., Meadville, where the funeral service will be follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin, Pastor of Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church and the Rev. Lea Guiney, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, Union City, co-officiating and military honors provided by VFW Post 2006, Meadville.

Interment will be in Lottsville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hamlin Chapel United Methodist Church, 16460 State Highwayy 198, Saegertown, PA, 16433, or Hayfield Central Hose Co., 15417 State Highway 198, Meadville, PA, 16335.

Memories and condolences may be shared at waidfuneralhome.net.