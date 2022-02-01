AEC(AW/NAC) Christopher Neal Brown “Brownie” (Ret.) departed on his final, one-way flight on Jan. 26, 2022 to be with our Lord.
Chief Brown was born on Feb. 15, 1969 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia. He was the son of Larry Brown Sr., of Natchez, Mississippi and the late Linda Goodwill, of Meadville. He graduated from high school in Titusville in June of 1987 and immediately joined the United States Navy, where he honorably served for over 24 years eventually retiring to the Jacksonville, Florida area.
On Aug. 24, 2013, he married the late Kimberly Shaffer-Brown (Schneider), of Titusville, and resided in Orange Park, Florida. Chief Brown proudly served as a P-3 Flight Engineer and received numerous military awards and recognitions. His proudest moment was the day he received his anchors and joined “The Mess.”
He was an avid sports fan and his love for everything Pittsburgh and Penn State University was evident to anyone he encountered because when he wasn’t in uniform, he was proudly sporting his gear. He was a true American patriot and was a staunch defender of the constitution. In his down time, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a walking vault of knowledge and would always be willing to share his knowledge with anyone, as he loved to teach.
Chief Brown is survived by two daughters; Mikaela Brown and Taylor Brown, both of Jacksonville, Florida, as well as stepchildren, Jena Stitt (husband Brett), of Jacksonville, Florida, Nichol Crandall, of Yarmouth, Maine, and Tate Seyler (fiancé Isabella Ware), of Baxter, Tennessee. He is also survived by siblings; Larry Brown Jr. (wife Cheryl), of Fairfield Beach, Ohio, Barb Brown-Benedict, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Nick Brown (husband Eric Fieber), of Panama City Beach, Florida, best friend, James Reeder (wife Buffy), of Orange Park, Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life event will be held at 11 a.m. (viewing from 10 - 11 a.m.) on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Blackburn Curry Funeral Home, 380 N. Lowder St., Macclenny, Florida 32063. If you wish to share a memory, please visit blackburncurryfh.com.
