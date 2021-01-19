Joan G. (Crowe) Russell, 84

Joan G. (Crowe) Russell, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin. She had been a resident at Sugar Creek since February 2013.
Joan was born on Nov. 13, 1936. She was united in marriage to Donald L. Russell on Feb. 1, 1958. He preceded her in death in 2015.
She had a long career at the Titusville Area Hospital, where she worked as a phlebotomist.
Joan enjoyed vacations at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and could be found gathering sea shells along the beach with one of her beloved dogs by her side. Even after Alzheimer’s disease stole her memories, Joan was known for her sharp sense of humor, quick wit and intense love for all animals.
Joan is survived by four children; Donald L. (Patricia) Russell Jr., Kathy J. Dolan, Scott E. (Annabelle) Russell, and stepdaughter, Debbi L. (Michael) Passaglia, and six grandchildren.
Due to weather and distance constraints of the cemetery, a service of committal will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home on Thursday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Timothy Maybray officiating.
Interment will be in Kiser Hill Cemetery in Meadville, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have memorial contributions made to the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
