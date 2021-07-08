Venion Delorna Sibble Firster Sr. passed away on June 20, 2021, at the age of 84.
She was born in Oil City. She was the daughter of Clifford and Annabell Sibble Sr. She married Robert Firster Sr. on July 6, 1953. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2012.
She lived her family, latch hook kits, puzzles and canning.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Keith) Gilson, Christal (William) Wagner, Carol (John) Fry; three sons, Robert Firster Jr., Michael (Cathy) Firster and Timothy Firster; close friend, Rita Firster. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Sue Firster; sisters, Loraine Sibble, Shirley Pratt and Judith Graham and brothers, Clifford (Skinny) Sibble and Howard Sibble.
Grandchildren are Larry Gilson, Robert Burger, Chad Burger, Jennifer Burger, Wayne Firster, Levi Firster, and Todd Burt.
Venion had one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter, Abigail Burt, eight great-great-grandchildren (two deceased); six great-great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild, Theo Tucker. She also had five stepgrandchildren
